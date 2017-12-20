Transcript for Americans could see tax bill impact in early 2018

If the bill is designed before the end of the year, many Americans could start to see the impact as soon as February in the forge of bigger paychecks. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is here with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Well this, is the most sweeping overhaul to the nation's tax code in a generation, likely to impact almost every single American which has many wondering how and when will this impact you. Reporter: Republicans are promising more money is coming to your wallet. Today we are giving the people of this country their money back. Reporter: Most households would get a tax cut at first. The bill doubles the standard deduction and the child tax credit. Come February, check your check. Reporter: The irs says you could start to see less money withheld from your paycheck as soon as February but those tax cuts for individuals may not last forever. They're set to expire after just eight years. According to one report within a decade most Americans making less than $75,000 a year will likely see taxes go up while the most wealthy would continue to see a tax cut but tax rates for corporations, those are permanent. Slashed from 35% down to 21%. If you own a home you can still deduct interest on your current mortgage but it limits new mortgage interest deductions to $750,000. And you can still deduct your state and local income and property taxes but that's limited to a combined $10,000. Which could hurt those living in high tax states like New York, New Jersey and California. Now, if you're concerned about how this bill might impact you tax experts say you might want to consider prepaying some of your 2018 taxes before the new bill goes into effect but make sure to check with your tax adviser before making any changes. We know this is the tax bill. But what kind of impact could it have on health care? Reporter: It does repeal the Obamacare individual mandate that all Americans have insurance. That did projected to leave 13 million more Americans without insurance over the next decade and if healthy Americans opt not to get coverage it could drive up premiums for others. Thanks for your reporting. George. Thanks, Paula Jo. We're joined by Paul Ryan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.