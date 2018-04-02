-
Now Playing: 6 recent Amtrak derailments
-
Now Playing: Amtrak train collision causes derailment in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Easy Super Bowl party food ideas
-
Now Playing: NFL stars shine at parties ahead of the big game
-
Now Playing: Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign and 'shelfie' donation
-
Now Playing: Women suing Monster Energy share stories of alleged discrimination, harassment
-
Now Playing: Fallout from release of GOP House memo on Russia inquiry
-
Now Playing: Uma Thurman launches new allegations against mistreatment in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Massive security effort and concerns over flu at Minneapolis
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga cancels the last 10 dates of her 'Joanne' world tour
-
Now Playing: Inside star-studded Super Bowl affairs
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old girl teaches Rob Marciano ski jump
-
Now Playing: The man who triggered a false missile alarm in Hawaii is speaking out for the first time
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis makes massive security effort for Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Charges against suspect who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter
-
Now Playing: Father apologizes after lunging at Larry Nassar in court
-
Now Playing: GOP memo on Russia inquiry released
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Jeopardy!' contestants stumped by football category
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama stops by 'Ellen' to celebrate the host's 60th birthday
-
Now Playing: The ultimate game-day grub menu Black Tap Burgers founder