Andi Dorfman opens up about finding love after 'The Bachelorette'

We're here now with Andi Dorfman, the season 10 bachelorette and also "The new York Times" best-selling author is back with a new book called "Single state of mind." It's all about her adventures as a single woman here in New York City. Andi, welcome. Thank you. Thanks for having me. Before we get to the book I want to talk about last night's "The bachelor" episode. Arie, he took Krystal home to meet his parents on the first date. Yep. Too much -- Crazy. -- Too soon. I would be terrified to bring a guy home on the first date but I have different parent, I guess. My poor father, I don't know what he would do to the guy but, you know, it's a crazy so so I say go for it, make the rule, break the rules. Who do you think just from the episodes out there, who do you think will get the final rose. Good question. I like both of the beccas actually. And then I feel like I would just play to the odds and go with one of the Laurens, I mean there's four of them so -- All right, I guess it's good to have options. I guess. When in doubt go with a Lauren this season. "Single state of mind," your book, and Chris Harrison, host of "The bachelor" and "The bachelorette" introduced to you celebrity tinder. What is that? You don't want to know. All of us want to know. We want to know, right? What is celebrity tinder? It's like a dating app basically he had fashioned it into a dating app that's very selective. I found it a little pretentious but I went on it and out of it came a ton of disastrous dates you can read about in the book and I blame Chris Harrison for every single one of those bad dates. You know what, though, it makes you appreciate when you find the right one. Hopefully. We'll see. In your book you talk about freezing your eggs as well in the book. What made you want to do that? To be honest I did not want to do it. I felt like I was about to hit 30 years old. I had heard a lot of friends talking about it. I always felt like I'll never be at that age. I've got this, no worries and realized I was on the brink of 30, didn't have a husband or boyfriend and knew I wanted kids so I kind of had to push aside my ego and push aside this feeling of embarrassment and failure and, you know, not being at a point in my life where I thought I would be and just kind of make a smart decision and I chose to write about it for that exact reason. I felt like there were probably women out there that feel the same way that feel a little bit embarrassed or ashamed and still want a family but aren't there yet and I wanted to share that kind of side of it. And on top of it Whitney Bischoff from season 19 wheped you through it. Seize a fertility nurse. Yeah. And how was it to have your ex-boyfriend's ex-fiancee help you through this procedure. I mean it sounds weird but you don't see Chris as my ex-boyfriend. Yes, it's her ex-fiance but when you date 25 men at a time they're not exactly all your exes. But it was great. It was nice to have a familiar face in a very unfamiliar setting for me. Yeah. The big question we all want to know have you found love yet. I don't know. Book number three I would give away if I told you that. Don't give away book number three. We do have a lot of people reached out on social media and their question for the fans on Twitter is is there anything wrong with staying single? Absolutely not. Actually I have had the best three years of my life being single here in New York City. I think especially as a woman, you learn so much about yourself, you are empowered. We're living in a time now where women have voices, women are stlong, women can be empowerered and empower others and you never know yourself until you are truly independent. I like that. Thank you so much and the book "Single state of mind," it is

