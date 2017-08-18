Transcript for How animals may react to total solar eclipse

on a Friday morning just three days away from the total solar eclipse of the heart. Here we go. Millions an the country planning to watch but a big question this morning, how will the animals react? Experts say to expect some strange behavioral changes maybe even before the eclipse begins. Ginger, Nashville zoo in Tennessee has much more on this so what do they expect here, ginger? Well, see, that's the thing is I'm not the zoo expert but we're here at the zoo and do know some things. Nashville hasn't seen a total solar eclipse since 1978 so haven't seen one with the zoo or even Nashville itself but what I can tell you eclipses that have happened in other places like Atlanta in 1984, chimpanzees did act differently. Females and the ones with baby climbed to the top of their climbing structure and they all congregated and turned toward the eclipse. One of the juvenile chimps pointed at the eclipse. The zookeepers tell us bugs and bats might during the eclipse act like it's actually evening. Seconds left. How about the pets at home, ginger. Yeah. Pets at home may seem confused. There have been reports in past eclipses of dogs going back into their doghouses but most of the time they'll just look too you as a reference and go on their way and realize it was there and gone as quick as it came. I can't wait to see little man Lucas is going to do. Keep an eye on Lucas. Thanks, ginger. Full coverage of "The great American eclipse" Monday 1:00 P.M. And ginger will be part, the whole team, robin. Can't wait.

