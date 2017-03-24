Transcript for Anthony Anderson talks new season of 'Black-ish'

that one down. Let's look at a little "Black-ish." Sneak peek. Just look at me. I think I felt feelings. I'm actually not embarrassed by you. I'm withholding praise. Hurts, doesn't it? Actually it does. Oh, my god. I'm so sorry, dad. I don't know why I did that. I love the commercial and I love you. We should have lunch together. Just us, on me. Yeah, thank you. I love their relationship. Yes. Thank you. Can you tell us of any of the like special guests that are going to be appearing? Give us something. Special guests. Hmm, Oprah. Ooh. I'm lying. She told us no. Let's see. No, in this particular episode we have Chris brown on this particular episode that you just showed. He plays rich youngsta. My character Andre all things black at his office because I am who they go to when they need to have the pulse of black America, I go out and we create this new campaign for this liquor company called uvo and I create this controversial commercial where we call it pour some oova and we pour alcohol over women. Whoa! Not my proudest moment but the commercial is great. Now, you are a busy man. You got a lot going on including animal nation with Anthony Anderson. Yes. Yes. What about the work with live animals. Oh, man, look -- you know, it's crazy. You know, it's kind of like "The tonight show" meets -- Oh, my god. I asked for this. I asked for this. That is real fear. What are you feeling right there? I am feeling this dog bite my calf. They wear a helmet. He wasn't attacking my hand. You never know. You never know. But it's -- I like to think of it as "The tonight show" with me as your -- Bait. Your host. I feel like you should consider a little fear factor. It's crazy. These animals -- we were doing promos with these animals. I had a camel a llama and a baby goat. And they're all divas talk about divas, the camel went number one and went number one for four minutes. Just kept going. And his hump got smaller and I was like, oh, so that's what is in the hump. Not to be outdone the llama did number one and number two at the same time. Now, I tried this when I went home. A man cannot do number one and number two at the same time. That is talent. I heard a woman can. Y'all got different muscles than we do and the baby goat -- looked like why are we hear. Let's roll, baby goat and I just walked off the set. This is a late night show. A late night show. Anthony. Anybody there? Who is there? Hello. Is anybody there? Kristen bell. Guys, I've taken over the control room so we're going to try something different today. Okay? Kristen. But don't worry, Anthony, it's going to be a lot more animals because I'm in the hot seat. Whatever. How dare you interrupt my interview. I am not your husband.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.