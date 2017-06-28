Transcript for New app dubbed 'Tinder for Moms' aims to help mothers connect

Now a story that has a lot of parents talking. "Gma" cover story this morning. And it's a new app helping mothers to connect with each other. ABC's Mara schiavocampo has all the details for us. Hey, guys, good morning. You know, a lot of moms find being a new mom can be lonely especially if none of your friends have kids or if you don't gel with the parents of your kids' friends but can swiping which is so popular this dating apps actually help you find mommy buddies? Well, one app says, yes, it can. It's the new app being called tinder for moms except not for dates but friends. Tinderella's clock trikes. My clock strikes loudly at 9:00 until she cries out for me. The peanut app mothers find like-minded buddies with just a few intieps. You know you're gneiting people that have the same interests and similar age kids. Reporter: Sign up with your Facebook account and create a short profile with how many kids you have and pick a few wores to describe yourself. Anything from mom boss to wine time or geek chic, similar to dating apps they can swipe up to wave. If two users wave to each other it's a match putting users in touch with each other so they can set up mommy dates. Very much similar dialogue. You also have like kids running around. Reporter: These were all strangers until they met on the app just three months ago. They've since become fast friends providing some much needed mommy support. One study finds women who receive support from friends and family are less likely to report having a fussy baby. You kind of need friends who understand your new circumstances and your new life. Reporter: Many moms find that making new friends can be just as hard as dating. Simple song, chat, chat, chat. Reporter: The co-founder and CEO Michele Kennedy says that challenge is what promised her to create the app. It was 2:00 A.M. I was scrolling through Instagram looking at pie girlfriends in the club and felt like I needed to speak to another woman who was doing the same thing as me. Reporter: So far this social site seems to be working. With more than 1 million waves sent so far. Now, the app uses an algorithm to match mops with similar interests just like with online dating. Not interested in meeting another mom, you can just say maybe later so, robin, there's not quite as much rejection. Got to keep that in mind. Thank you. Joining us Ericka souter, the editor of mom.me. What do you make of this peanut. I think it's a great idea. It goes to one of the biggest pitfalls of new motherhood. Loneliness and isolation, especially if you're raising kids away from your family which is a natural support system so it's great to find other moms you can connect with, be honest with, share your ups and downs with and moms tell us that connection goes a long way to making a baby happy and more complete and makes them a better parent. You have been talking to a lot of moms. Any concerns or reservation, any safety issues. It's nosily new moms would want to use this app but one of the concerns is rejection, what if no one swipes to meet you. There's also, you know, what about the dads. A lot of stay-at-homes are also desperate for connection. Also have to make sure you are connecting with another mom and somebody's not using that app for the wrong reasons. You got to keep that in mind. One of the reasons the app requires you to sign up through Facebook and that way you can check someone out to make sure they're a mom and make sure if you do meet someone that you have met online, meet in a public place, a park, a playground, a restaurant until you get to know them. You're on it. So what if you're a new mom and maybe this isn't for you, what suggestions do you have? Right, you can check message boards and bulletin boars at your church or library or pediatrician's office. Those are good places to look for a meetup group and you can also put yourself out there. If you see the same mom at the playground every day at 3:00, go up to her and ask her to have coffee and also consider volunteering. Many people are like-minded and interesting in helping out the community and meet a friend and also benefit the world at the same time. All great suggestions. Thank you so much.

