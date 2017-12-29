Transcript for Apple apologizes for slowing down older iPhone models

We want to move to that surprising apology from apple after multiple lawsuits were filed. The tech giant admitting to secretly slowing down older model iPhones and Matt Gutman is in Los Angeles with more on what apple is calling, a, quote, misunderstanding. Good morning to you, Matt. Reporter: Good morning. Turns out consumers weren't just imagining things. Some of their iPhones really were slowing down. Apple apologizing to its consumers over that sluggish iPhone function claiming its deliberate slowdown of older models was meant to preserve them writing we would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any apple product or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. The company says about a year ago it quietly installed software through updates that would intentionallylow functionality of some phones during peak workloads meaning when you use your phone most. The problem is they didn't clearly tell that to consumers. So apple is facing possible class action lawsuits trying to make things up to their customers. How so? Reporter: They say next week they will start slashing the price of replacement batteries from 79 to 29 bucks and planning to roll out a software update that show consumers when their batteries are on their last legs, often that's all that needs to be replaced in an older phone to make it work better. Not sure if that will be enough for some consumers. A lot had that issue and wondering or now realizing that's what was going on with it. From 40 to nothing just like that. Let's go back to rob who is

