Transcript for Apple hit with lawsuit after saying it slows down older iPhone models

Smartphones make a popular gift and a new battle. iPhone X is facing backlash after admits its updates slow down some of the older models. ABC's gio Benitez is here with those details. A lot of people saying, I knew it. A lot saying that. People are keeping their iPhones longer than in the past, three or four instead of one or two years, that's why many are still in use but they are slower so just days ago a software company tried to figure out what was going on. They did and apple made that stunning revelation. Whether you're a lightning speed Texter or selfie addict users expect them to keep up with their every move. Apple is facing backlash after revealing its updates slow down older devices in an effort to extend the battery life or protect it under certain conditions. If you have an old iPhone with an old battery apple may slow down the speed so the battery doesn't completely die or doesn't do something wonky. Reporter: Some feel it's intention intentional. I feel like they keep coming up with new products and slowing down the other versions so that you have to buy the new version. You think it's a big scheme. Yes, once you upgrade your phone it works slower so you're forced to go into the newer one. Reporter: Apple says that's not the case. It's actually trying to help people with older phones telling ABC news, our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices, lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands as they age over time. Even so on Thursday a man filed a class action suit saying he never gave apple consent to slow down his phone and suffered interferences due to intentional slowdowns. Apple should have done what? Number one, told consumers what's going on. I would have taken a pop-up saying it's slowing down because your battery is old and told us what to do to get a new battery. If you put a better battery in and it's getter it will not down those speeds and it will run at Normal speeds. Reporter: But that's still going to cost you. You can bring the phone into any store and they'll replace it for about 80 bucks. The good news you shouldn't need a new phone. How many years should it last? No expert opinion but if social media is to be believed a lot longer than what you have. Something making it slower, tough to debate, 80 bucks for a battery. Yeah. Listen, it saves you a thousand, right? That's one way to look at it. Coming up, 'tis the season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.