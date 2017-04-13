Transcript for Apple reportedly developing non-invasive sugar monitoring for diabetics

Back now with our big board and Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here at the table for our first story and it's some possible news for diabetics. Apple is working on a new zopittybop-bop-bop secret N noninvasive way to track your blood sugar. One that won't require piercing the skin and could affect millions of Americans. Yep, and we are on the case and got the info so I think cautiously optimistic is the name of the game here. They're talking about using an optical sensor so basically a light that will go through the skin, measure the blood sugar levels for patients with diabetes, this is something that was apparently an intense area of interest for Steve jobs and put together 30 researchers several years ago and hard at work at this. When you're talking about diabetes, half a billion with a "B" people worldwide have this. Most of us have a smartphone so when you put the two together, this is an area of intense, intense research. Now, apple is not the only one working on something like this. No, everyone wants to get into the ring here on this. Apparently in 2014 Google submitted a patent for a contact lens that will measure blood sugar levels through the tears, literally everyone in the technology and biotech space is working on this because, again, when you incorporate the worlds of medicine, disease, wellness, technology, trackable device, chip, sensors, we are not living in sci-fi land anymore. Should be some game changers here. Absolutely and another game changer we'll talk about right now involves ordering pizza, whatever you are going to order from your favorite restaurant, don't be surprised about a robot brings it to your door. On Wednesday yelp unveiled its delivery service in San Francisco and David Kerley is joining us now and, David, yelp is joining post mate, they began testing this technology last month. You're with one of the robots they have roaming around Washington, D.C. How does this work exactly? Reporter: Whoever thought I would be following a robot around, Michael. The way it works, you call in an order for food or anything else you want and the supplier, I actually want my coffee this morning, will go ahead and load up the robot with whatever you've ordered and then the robot is programmed to go to wherever you are. Now, I happen to be standing here waiting for my coffee just up the treat from the robot. It's actually and this is part of the issue is dogs, people, everything getting used to these robots moving around. And the robot is going to come to you. On your phone you will have a code that allows you to open up. I wanted my coffee so postmates which has been doing it for about a month in D.C. Has now just delivered my coffee to me and that's the way it works and the robot takes off and goes off and does another delivery. And it's on the sidewalks. It's smart. It knows how to avoid areas that could be problematic, guys. But it's going to take some getting used to sharing the sidewalk. We have a very important question. How do you take your coffee? No, no, no. That's not the question. Reporter: This is a macchiato. There are concerns with this, right? Reporter: There are. And part of the reason is here look at how narrow the sidewalk gets. You know, people walking, whatnot so they're programming the robots to avoid areas like this and might go around another half block. I talked to a couple of folks walking by here today including a guy with his dog and he said the dog's even getting used to it at this point. It is a little bit of "Star wars" coming to a sidewalk near you. Yet I just don't want to take away anyone's job, you know. And the robot needs to go faster if it's bringing coffee. Keep that coffee hot, right? Hey, David, thank you. Thank the robot for us?

