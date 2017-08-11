Transcript for Arctic cold and snow move through Midwest, Mideast for first time this season

We're gonna talk about that in cold weather were filling his passing on northeast but. Halfway around the country as well hard to believe just a week ago we had spring like temperatures were outside were feeling real good about our fellow would now the midwest. To the north east are bracing for record cold in ginger is outside in the middle of the good morning. I'll likely get a read on the head it's just that it was just in the seventies five days ago and I might be a little extra but I've got these hand warmer in my pockets because it feels like the thirty's my eyes are tearing and that's what so many of us are dealing with the first shot of snow came with this that's new Bloomfield Pennsylvania. A little elevation but you certainly got a Henis Nellie even in parts of Connecticut Massachusetts. That was just the first cold front that second one is holding back that serious Arctic air up in Manitoba you can see some zero actual air temperatures you released that air. It's into the midwest Chicago only add 20 by Friday morning thirteen Minneapolis single digits above that an interior New England on Saturday morning all the way to New York City Boston we could be seeing a record close look at Riley subfreezing so it's really exciting pretty far south I'll have much more coming up I'm. The next hit is still that comes to George led a Taiwanese right. And you saw that no.

