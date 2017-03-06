Transcript for Ariana Grande back in Manchester ahead of her charity concert

We turn to the bombing at the Ariana grande concert in Manchester. There's a new report saying the bomber had met in Libya with members of ISIS. Ariana grande is back in the uk in the meantime, meeting with survivors in the hospital. And she's preparing for tomorrow's star-studded benefit concert where there will be a massive security presence. Adrienne is on the story for us this morning. Hey, Adrienne. Hello to both of you. The event sold out in six minutes, the tribute to the victims and survivors of the Manchester bombing will have unprecedented security. Ariana grande touching down in Manchester ahead of her star-studded charity concert taking place tomorrow. As crews prepare for one love Manchester, the singer whose concert was hit by a suicide bombing 12 days ago -- Oh, my god. Reporter: -- Paid a surprise visit to some of the youngest survivors recovering at a local hospital. Then sharing this heartwarming foment with her fans on social media. Also showing support prince William paying his respects to police as part of the visit. Officers across Manchester on high alert ahead of Sunday's events setting up a ring of steel around the venue. Including heavily armed patrols who will arrive at the venue early in the morning, remaining hours after the show ends to protect the nearly 50,000 fans. I can understand some nervousness from members of the public but I can reassure them come Sunday they will see a heightened presence. Reporter: "The New York Times" reports that the Manchester bomber met in Libya with members of an islamic state unit linked to the 2015% terrorist attack. Follows that Manchester bombing that killed 22 and injured nearly 60 fans and their parents, tensions are high all over Europe. More than 80,000 fans were evacuated from one of the largest music festivals in Germany Friday after what authorities call a terrorist threat. For the music icons playing this weekend at one love Manchester, the message of unity is stronger than fear. I try not to let fear govern where I go. I feel like I'm a Brit. So, it struck me to the core but at the same time I want to come back and spread love and do my part. That was will.I.am from the black eyed peas. All proceeds expected to exceed $2.6 million. And that money will go to the red cross Manchester emergency fund. That is going to be an emotional night. Coldplay. Miley Cyrus, Pharrell is playing. It was just 12 days ago and so it's amazing how soon everybody has come together to coalesce and just support these survivors. Good on them for doing that. And able to pull it off in such a authority period of time. You can catch the one love Manchester concert live Sunday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. On the channel freeform and on ABC later Sunday night after game two of the NBA finals, in some cases after your local news. Make sure you check your local

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.