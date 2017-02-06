Ariana Grande returns to England for One Love Manchester benefit concert

The benefit concert -- to feature Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Usher and other stars -- will air on many ABC stations on Sunday night.
0:19 | 06/02/17

