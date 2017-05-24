Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast

Grande, 23, flew to Florida with her mother, Joan, after the Manchester Arena blast as the future of her "Dangerous Woman" world tour remains unclear.
0:41 | 05/24/17

Transcript for Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

