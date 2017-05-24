Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast More Grande, 23, flew to Florida with her mother, Joan, after the Manchester Arena blast as the future of her "Dangerous Woman" world tour remains unclear. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Video appears to show moment of blast at Manchester Arena

Now Playing: Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast

Now Playing: Jamie Foxx dishes on celebrity surprises on 'Beat Shazam'

Now Playing: Rashad Jennings, David Ross get special surprise messages from their families

Now Playing: Manchester attack victims remembered with pink balloons

Now Playing: Tom Cruise confirms his return to the 'Danger Zone' in 'Top Gun' sequel

Now Playing: The 'DWTS' finalists compete in a dancing showdown live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'DWTS' finalists reflect on their family's influences and blossoming romances in the ballroom

Now Playing: How to cope with fear, kids' questions after Manchester attack

Now Playing: Mirror ball winner Rashad Jennings said he is creating a 'DWTS'-themed room in his house

Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' finalists perform live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: The latest on the terror attack in Manchester

Now Playing: Billy Bush opens up about life since the 'Access Hollywood' tape release

Now Playing: White House reacts to John Brennan testimony on Russia

Now Playing: Former CIA director reveals Russian interactions with Trump campaign

Now Playing: President Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Now Playing: Manchester attack victims include 8-year-old, teenagers

Now Playing: UK raises threat level to critical after Manchester attack

Now Playing: Did Manchester bomber Salman Abedi act alone?

Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after Manchester attack Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47603227,"title":"Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast","duration":"0:41","description":"Grande, 23, flew to Florida with her mother, Joan, after the Manchester Arena blast as the future of her \"Dangerous Woman\" world tour remains unclear.","url":"/GMA/video/ariana-grande-returns-us-deadly-concert-blast-47603227","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}