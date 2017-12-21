Transcript for 2 arrested in 'deliberate' car ramming in Australia

attacks but didn't manage to stop this. Thanks so much. ABC news's Aaron katersky joins us from Australia. Tell us what the mood is like. Reporter: Good morning to you. Christmas falls at the height of summer so the crowds are thick Christmas shoppers going till midnight in the days going up to the holiday because of the nice weather and whether or not this turns out to be terrorism or something else, it does bring back memories of an attack just before christmastime three years ago at a shop when hostages were taken. The building came under siege and people were on edge, and I think it's those very memories this attack in Melbourne brings back right here in Sydney where the streets are still clogged with holiday shoppers toting gift bags as they go on about their night and it's just the kind of thing that authorities across the U.S. And in Europe and elsewhere have been warning about because of the heightened concerns regarding terrorism, Christmas, ISIS propaganda, but here in Sydney, there are still plenty of people on the streets even as it approaches midnight and they're findful of what happened in Melbourne but still determined to going on about their day with the glitteringy lights and streets, Christmas windows, although shoppers in shirt sleeves and I have to say, Amy, there is no real worry here although people are telling me that they are worried that something may happen because they know as the counterterror chief for new south Wales, the municipality in Sydney has been telling them, another attack in inevitable. Aaron katersky, thanks so much. People being mindful of what could still happen there.

