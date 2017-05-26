New arrests in direct connection with Manchester attack

Authorities have arrested the father and younger brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who apparently called his mother just 15 minutes before the attack that killed 22 people at Manchester arena.
2:17 | 05/26/17

Transcript for New arrests in direct connection with Manchester attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

