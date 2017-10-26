Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter

More
In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, Judd said she was a young actress when Weinstein allegedly cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of a business meeting. Weinstein denies all allegations.
8:43 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50731307,"title":"Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter","duration":"8:43","description":"In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, Judd said she was a young actress when Weinstein allegedly cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of a business meeting. Weinstein denies all allegations.","url":"/GMA/video/ashley-judd-describes-alleged-harvey-weinstein-encounter-50731307","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.