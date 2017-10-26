Transcript for Ashley Judd: 'I had found my voice and I was coming right at him'

We are back now with more of Diane sawyer's exclusive interview with Ashley Judd, the actress one of the first to come forward with accusations against Harvey Weinstein starting that firestorm and now others all across the country are sharing their stories and they faced -- what they face at the workplace and how you went about getting their story is something that people really need to hear, Diane. Yes, you'll hear from some of them and Ashley Judd has traveled the world for the united nations but she's the first to point out there are so many people who need to have their voices heard right here at home. For million and millions of women across this country, the chance to speak out on the #metoo but for so many the reality also of few options. I keep thinking of someone in one of our towns in Kentucky. Right. Who cannot come forward, who cannot. Well, then we're doing this for her, you know. If this isn't her moment yet we're helping create the moment when she can. Reporter: Some of you sent us audiotapes. We promised not to reveal names as we play them for her. I was told that if I didn't sleep with him, I would be fired. We're slow tonight, baby. Go in my office and take your clothes off. So I'm sitting inside my car outside a job I've had for years now. And this is the part which I have to psych myself up and say, it's going to be okay. I know he's in there because he's always in there. This guy controls my schedule. I don't make any money, I don't feed my kids and I can't say anything because I need this job. He's just going to push and push and push and push trying to find where my breaking point is and the terrifying part is that I don't know where that is. So what do I do? I just want to hug her. I don't know how we fix this. I'm -- even just -- I have no face in this. I have no name. You know nothing about me but I'm still scared that he's gonna find out or someone's going to find out that I've said something and then I lose my job and I can't lose my job. Reporter: Women reminding her of a favorite song. You know, I love the song "Invisible" by u2 which is really about making unseen people seen. ??? I am not invisible ??? I'm more than you know I'm more than you see I'm not invisible. Reporter: She says it's the way she felt when she didn't feel powerful enough to speak out publicly even as actresses, we're talking privately about the same experience with Harvey. Then in 1999 she says Weinstein said something to her across a table. Remember that little agreement we made. Think I have got that script for you. Hey, just looking around for the material. And then I saw him and Barbara Walters was right here and he was across from me at a table and I had just reached the up with which I could not put and come into my own, I had come into my power. I had found my voice and I was coming right at him Diane and he looked at me and he said, you know, Ashley, I'm going to let you out of that little agreement we made and I said, you do that, Harvey. You do that. And he has spat my name at me ever since. Caught a wide berth. Reporter: She later made two movies at his studio. She doesn't remember him being a big presence on the set and in the last three weeks Weinstein has given out statements to "The New York Times" and others saying he didn't retaliate against anyone and, again, any sex was consensual. He might very well believe that. He said the rules in the '60s and '70s were different and that he will try to be better. Trying is lying. Yes, he said a year from now I'm going to reach out to her. Are you going to meet with him? I have no idea. I believe that there is hope and help for everyone. It has to be the appropriate help and there has to be a real profound understanding on the part of the sexual predator that what they were doing was wrong and criminal. Should he go to jail? If he's a rapist he absolutely should go to jail, yes. What would you say to Harvey Weinstein today? Reporter: Her answer surprised us but she wants to make it clear she'll never forgive what he did to women, but something else comes from her deep faith. When I spoke at the united nations on the modern slave trade I said my prayers beforehand. I said my prayers before I did this. I actually prayed last week and I said dear god in case I forget to pray please let this be the prayer, you know, and what I would say to Harvey is I love you and I understand that you are sick and suffering and there is help for a guy like you too and it's entirely up to you to get that help. It's going to surprise a lot of people. It's just who I am, you know, it's, frankly, it's an easier way to roll through the world than the alternative. Reporter: And she says only if men and women work together and we change all of this for good. What is your bracelet? Unstoppable. Unstoppable. You think this is the moment. This is the moment. And if we want it to be the moment it will for sure be the moment. And we're going to stay on this story. The voices of those women are so haunting and there's so much more to be done about what works, what can we do together. When you hear that one woman who was talking about I get emotional just thinking about it, that she'd lose her job and -- Feed her family. And feed her family and she said how I don't have a face, I don't have a voice and to feel that way, invisible. And where does she go?% there are some experiments now with new websites. There's one called Calista or college students where you can go anonymously and post things and they can see if women are posting the same story about someone and you can know you're not alone. Yes, and Ashley said men and women have to work together in fixing this. That's right and also across party lines as you know she's a Democrat. She she's been a big Democrat, big divide there in the country and she knows there's questions about speaking out about her Weinstein when she does but she's explained why she's doing it now and why she just felt it was impossible before. But she knows there are those that questions and we ask about those too. We ask a lot about those, as well. But she's just said can we just let this not be a partisan issue because it's across every party line, every geographic line. If we can't band together on this, what can we? 