Astros 1 win away from 1st-ever World Series title

The Houston Astros travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in Game 6 for a chance to win the team's first World Series title.
1:27 | 10/31/17

Transcript for Astros 1 win away from 1st-ever World Series title

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

