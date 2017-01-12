Transcript for AG blames city after undocumented immigrant found not guilty

Clayton, to Pierre Thomas. He's in Washington, D.C. And, Pierre, the department of justice had a very swift response last night. Reporter: Robin, good morning. That's right, the attorney general issued a blistering statement blaming San Francisco which is what is known as a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants, in a statement Jeff sessions wrote, quote, San Francisco's decision to protect criminal aliens led to the preventible and heartbreaking death of Kate Steinle. Sessions said that the suspect would not have been on the streets of San Francisco if the city had worked with immigration officials to remove him. Law enforcement officials tell me that the justice department may pursue federal charges in the Steinle case. The family is going to wait and see about that. In other news, concerning the Russian investigation and you have new reporting, exclusive new reporting on what Mueller and his team are up to. Reporter: Yes, ABC news learned that the special counsel's office has incurred total expenses in excess of $5 million in the first months of the investigation. Those expenses include money for staff and travel involved in investigating whether associates of the trump campaign colluded with the Russians in a 2016 election. A more detailed breakdown will soon be released but those numbers give you a sense of how broad and aggressive the probe has been which also includes targets like former trump campaign chairman Paul manafort recently indicted and trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn who is now in Mueller's sights and apparently contemplating cooperation with the special counsel. It's comparable to the $70 million spent over six years on previous investigations like the Whitewater probe, robin That's right. It is comparable. Cassian a wide net.

