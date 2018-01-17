Transcript for Aunt of 13 siblings allegedly held captive reacts to their release

Joining us now is the aunt of those children, Louise turpin's sister Elizabeth James flores. Elizabeth, thank you very much. I know this is a difficult time for everyone. It was so hard for all of us to hear about your nieces and nephews. What was it like when you first heard the news? Well, I was shocked because my sister and I haven't had a sister relationship for about 20 years, so other than maybe like a call every once in a while and sometimes those calls were a year apart, so I was shocked. I was devastated just like much of the rest of the world. I know you're thinking of the children. You lived for a time when you were in college with your sister and brother-in-law. They had children at that time. A few children at that time. What did you observe about their parenting? ? Well, only lived there for a few months, but I thought they were really strict but I didn't see any type of abuse, you know. I heard that you said that your brother-in-law at the time made you uncomfortable. Yes. How so? Well, like if I went to get in the shower he would come in there while I was in there and watch me and it was like a joke. He never touched me or anything, but -- Did you say anything to anybody about his actions? No, I was young, I was scared. I was in Texas where I knew nobody. I had no family. I was treated like one of the kids kind of so I had rules. I know probably looking back, but, you know -- Now that I'm an adult and I look back, I see things that I didn't see then. Sure. Your parents, I know they attempted over the years to try and see their daughter and their grandchildren. What happened when they would actually fly out to try to see them? Well, my father actually got a flight to go see them one time. I think it was actually in 2012, I'm not really positive but around that time. And he was so hurt, and me and my dad were close so he called me and she told him to not come. He got the ticket. He was going to surprise her and he called her to tell her he was coming and she told him not to come. What so many people are trying to understand, your parents tried to contact them. You all were cut off from them. But why didn't you all -- somebody, I'm sure in family gatherings you must have talked about the situation and why didn't anybody think to reach out to the authorities just to check to see if everything was okay. When that happens for 20 years and it was before the kids even, you know, were there, you don't think it's abnormal. You just think that they were always funny and before they had children anyway so you don't think about -- now, if it had been two years ago she cut us off you would think, wow, something is not right but this has been going on before they even had children. I mean even before they had children, they were real private and they didn't come around much. They did come around but not much. Do you want to reach out to your sister now? I do. What do you want to say to her? I want her to know that she's still my blood and I love her. I don't agree with what she did and her actions has made the whole family suffer but I want her to know that I'm praying for her salvation. And that we do love her, but mainly I want to reach out to the kids and let them know that years we begged just like them bebegged to see them. The whole family. I've asked for 20 years to be able to Skype them and I want them to know they do have family that they love whether they know us or not that love them. What about your niece that was brave enough to run out and call and get help? I'm so proud of her. What was so neat is if I did the calculation on my hand right, I think it was the one that was named after me that did that. Elizabeth. We all want explanations just like everyone else, probably more so. I want them to know that when they feel alone and they feel like nobody cared and they felt like they had no family, that wasn't true. I don't know that Louise and David told them that we have asked repeatedly, repeatedly to have them Skype and so I wanted the kids to know that there are people that love them and there's family that love them and I hope to be able to see the children. I hope so. That's my goal. All right. Elizabeth, thank you very much for coming in and sharing with us. Thanks.

