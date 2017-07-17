Transcript for Australian woman fatally shot by Minneapolis police

Now to major questions about a fatal police shooting in Minneapolis. A woman killed after calling 911 to report a disturbance outside. Officers' body cameras were not turned on during the incident and ABC's Linzie Janis is here with that story. Reporter: Good morning to you. Justine damond was calling 911 to report a disturbance in the alley behind her home but somehow she ended up dead. Overnight, a Minnesota community coming together to mourn a 40-year-old meditation and yoga instructor who was shot by police after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home. We want to remember really peaceful lovely woman. Reporter: The woman Justine damond was originally from Australia and due to marry her fiance don damond next mom, her stepson zakynthos the first to arrive at the scene. My mom is dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don't know. Reporter: The Minneapolis "Star tribune" reports two officers in one car responded to her 911 call and pulled into an alley 100 feet behind her home, wearing her pajamas she came out to explain why she called 911. While speaking S the officer, the officer in the passenger seat pulled out a gun and shot her through the driver's side door. The police department saying the officer's body cameras were not turned on and the squad car did not capture the incident. Both officers on leave this morning. The community desperate for answers. I am heartsick and deeply disturbed. I have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren't on. Reporter: The neighborhood had three lights mounted on telephone poles between Justine anticipate house and the alley. Most garages had motion detection lights. The body cam rollout for Minneapolis police was complete following last year's death of philando Castile who was shot and killed by a cop while his girlfriend captured it on Facebook live stream. A month ago, the officer in that case was acquitted. Justine's fiance was away on a business trip when she was killed and investigators are scouring the area for possible security video hoping maybe the shooting was caught on camera. So many questions about what happened. Still no excuse why those cameras were not on? Nope. Just heartbreaking. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.