Transcript for Author calls for mothers to stay home from work for 3 years after giving birth

mother of three Erica komisar sparking a debate with a new book called "Being there." She says mothers should stay home with their kids for the first three years and as we were just saying, boy, I would have loved to as a working mom. It was not an option. Why did you decide to bright this book. Well, I wrote it because I felt as a society we had devalued mothering and we were really failing our children. And as a parent guidance expert I was seeing an increasing number of really epidemic level of children with emotional problems such as ADHD, increased aggression, behavioral problems and social disorders and I was livinging them in my practice to the absence of mothers. But for me I'm sitting here thinking, oh, great, you know, it doesn't warm our hearts because some of us have to work. So, what do you say to moms who don't have that luxury of being there for the first three years. So, the book really isn't -- the title is a little deceiving in that the book really isn't about working versus nonworking. It's about prioritizing, so that word was chosen very carefully, prioritizing your children in the first three years whether you're a working mom or a N nonworking mom. So just really being there, being present. Butting that phone down. All right. So that helps. All right. Now people in the audience are like, uh -- In an ideal world we want to be there as much as possible but there's reality and women have to work is there there's been so many studies that being a working mom is a great example that you're showing your daughters that they can do whatever they want. You're showing your sons are having to get involved a little bit more. Isn't that also a great thing? So, the first three years are what we call the critical period of brain development for children and so having their mothers there emotionally and physically as much as possible, I say in the book more is more. The more emotionally and physically available you can be in the first three years the better off your children will be. What about the later years? What happens then? What about the teenage years when so many feel like -- They matter too. And, in fact, there's a worm hole between toddlehood and adolescence so adolescence is another period of brain development, another critical window of brain development where the brain is growing and being pruned so it's never too late. Oh, that's great. I love that. Never too late. We have some audience members. A lot of people talking about your book. I'll turn right over here. I understand you have a question. Yes, ma'am. Tell me where does dads fit into all of this and can dads step in for mom? Good question. Good question. So, I love dads. Dads are critical but they're not exactly the same as moms. So studies have shown research has really shown moms and dads when they nurture as primary care givers both produce oxytocin, a brain hormone, a love hormone, if you will. But it has a different effect on women and men. It makes mothers more empathic and sensitive nurturers and make fathers more playful and stress sort of encouraging resilience in children, so and they're very different and in fact you want to emphasize the sensitive nurturing so we want to teach dads to be more empathic towards children. Thank you so much. "Being there" is the name of the book. It really is terrific. Thank you

