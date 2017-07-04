Transcript for Author shares tips for new moms heading back to work

We're back now with a new challenge many moms can relate to getting back to work after maternity leave. There's a new book called "The fifth trimester" giving some insight on navigating that new phase in your life. ABC's Mara schiavocampo spoke with the author, take a look. Reporter: Motherhood. It's hard enough. Luca cried the entire time that you were gone. Oh, no. Reporter: For some complicated by the challenges of going back to work. Mommy is just going to work. Reporter: With 70% of moms with kids under 18 in the workforce. The transition from maternity leave back to the office tackled in a new book "The fifth trimester." What is "The fifth trimester"? It's the transition to going back to work after having a baby and it's a time that is really fraught and really hard. It's not unusual for women to go back after five or six weeks. A huge percentage go back after two weeks. Reporter: Lauren Smith Brody, mom of two, surveying over 700 working moms about the challenges of re-entering the workforce. A lot of us want to prove that we have not changed. You have changed but you've changed for the better. They focus better and manage their time more easily. Reporter: Annie LE is going through her fifth trimester right now. You're talking to a zombie right now. A very sleep deprived zombie. Reporter: The month of 6-month-old summer returned to work three weeks ago. When I was closer to the date of having to go back to work there were days I would just clutch her and start crying but deep down I knew that I owed it to myself and I owed it to my career which I had put so many years into. Reporter: Smith Brody says there are ways to make the transition easier. First, when it comes to asking for new work arrangements post-baby like more flexible hour, she suggests being totally transparent with your manager. Show that you're going to deliver everything that you ever did before and then also show how it's good for the company. Reporter: Other tips, if you're breast-feeding try to be productive during those pumping breaks. If you can ask your employer to not give you privacy but with a room with wi-fi and phone that you can turn that time into dedicated work time. Reporter: Most importantly, she says, for moms who feel like quitting, just give it some time. Please wait at least a couple of months, if not three to make any big decisions. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Mara schiavocampo, ABC news, New York. All right, thank you, Mara. We're joined by Ericka souter, editor of mom.me. She had a baby ten weeks ago in the thick of it because here you are back at work. So what kind of feeling should new moms going back to work expect to feel? What's Normal. First and foremost we see a lot of guilt. You know, oh, my baby is so tiny. I have to rush back to work. My baby is 15, still there. So there's a lot of feelings of guilt. Feel like you want to be there for your baby and can't because you need to go back to work. Then we have a lot of fear. You know, did I pick the right caregiver? Will my baby be safe am I going to miss out on all those important first moments but I love this author's advice that one of the things you can do is have your caregiver send photos during the day so you still feel involved. That was very interesting she said that some moms ask that care givers not send pictures. They don't want to feel like they're missing out. Point being very individual. One that works for you and that's just fine. One emotion that I think a lot of women have had. We have a lot of new moms in the audience. And moms-to-be. Talks about resenting your partner because your partner can't know what you must be feeling like going back to work, having just given birth. What do you do if you're harboring that. You're sleep deprived, overwhelmed and what you want to be is open and honest. It's not always practical to split things 50/50 but 30-70 is bitter than nothing. Get some sleep, get your nails done, whatever it is, read a book. Whatever you need to do to recharge. Yeah, okay. Then finally, manyomen staying home after work simply not an option. So, what do you say to that? What's the -- if we have to do it, what advice do you have for us. It's the million dollar question. How do I balance it all? One of the most important things you can acknowledge and embrace is that you can't give everything 100% all the time. You are not going to be perfect. You know, give yourself a break. And then, you know, just work hard to give people what they need but know that it's not going to be perfect. Yeah, it's not going to be perfect. That is the truth and ten weeks in. Ten weeks in. Were you ready to go back to work? Yeah, I mean, I'm ready as I will ever be. Yeah. Are you giving yourself a break. I'm definitely giving myself a break. We'll give you one right now and tell everybody it's Lauren Smith Brody. The book is fantastic called "The fifth trimester: The working mom's guide to style, sanity and big success after baby" and it is available now and thank you, moms and new mom, moms-to-be for coming in and being with us.

