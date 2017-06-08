Authorities call off search for 3 missing Marines

The service members went missing after an Osprey aircraft they were in crashed off the coast of Australia.
2:05 | 08/06/17

{"id":49062561,"title":"Authorities call off search for 3 missing Marines","duration":"2:05","description":"The service members went missing after an Osprey aircraft they were in crashed off the coast of Australia.","url":"/GMA/video/authorities-call-off-search-missing-marines-49062561","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
