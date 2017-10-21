Transcript for Authorities searching for killer terrorizing a Tampa Bay neighborhood

Monday. In Tampa a terrifying story. Three fatally shot and police believe there's a single gunman to plane. Three separate locations but all in the same neighborhood and police are hoping this surveillance video can stop a killer. ABC's Maggie Rulli is on the story for us this morning. Maggie, good morning to you. Reporter: Police are desperate for clues and right now say they have no suspect, no obvious motive and no idea who could be next. This morning, the urgent search for a killer who police sigh is terrorizing a Florida neighborhood. Three people gunned down within the last two weeks. Please speak up because you don't know if it's going to happen to you. Reporter: The parents of the latest victim sobbing overcome with grief authorities struggling to make sense of these heinous crimes. You look at the time frame, the proximity that there is no apparent motive, that they are alone, our victims are alone at the time. It's clear to me they're all linked. Reporter: 20-year-old nab 0 oa had autism returning home from work when he found himself on the wrong bus in the wrong neighborhood. He was like don't worry, I'll be home quick. He said okay. I promise. I didn't hear from him after that. Reporter: The third murder in two weeks in that neighborhood. Naiboa was killed and then Benjamin Mitchell was killed aren't 9:00 P.M. The second came less than a week later, 32-year-old Monica hofffachlt, found hi Tampa police on October 13th killed two days earlier. She was completely innocent and was targeted by this animal out there. Reporter: Police releasing this surveillance video showing the possible witness walking near where the first shooting happened. Police do not want rest accide accidents to feel like they're being held hostage by whoever is doing it and urging people to turn on their porch lights and to get outside? Easier said than done. It's got to be terrifying. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.