Transcript for Ava DuVernay partners with Oprah Winfrey's production company

Time now for "Pop news" and we'll begin with ava duvernay signing on for a first look deal geared towards film and television with Oprah's production company starting with the upcoming "Central park five" true crime series and "Queen sugar" which own has renewed for a third season. Duvernay is calling it the new era of own and off to a great start. The movie making partners have wrapped "A wrinkle in time" co-starring Reese Witherspoon and Mindy kaling so off to the races. Two brilliant women. Love to talk about it. Love to share that with you. Also in the news this morning, Kim and Kanye reportedly expecting a newborn in January thanks to a surrogate. "Us weekly" reporting the mystery woman is currently three months' pregnant with their third child and came highly recommended by an agency that specializes in surrogacy, parent to north and saint. That pregnancy so difficult Kim wasn't sure if she'd ever be able to have more children so congratulations to Kim and Kanye. Yep. And finally, perhaps you got a work e-mail today or you're about to on the way to the office hanking you to touch base about a no-brainer of an idea. Something that would be a real game changer. Where are you going with this. You'll see. It seems like a little too much workplace jargon for one sentence and you would be correct. A new study by glassdoor says those terps and others like run it up the flagpole and mission statement could actually be damaging the respect your colleagues have for you. Just talk, people. The research found that that can cause people to tune you out and make it difficult to understand what are awe trying to say. Perhaps proof it's time to touch base with some more authentic ways to communicate with your work mates. That's right. Think outside the box. You read my mind. Yeah. I didn't understand some of the things on the list. Really. Like idea cloud and just don't. Stick a pin in it. I'll stick a pin in "Pop news." Oh. Already? No more.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.