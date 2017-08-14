How to avoid counterfeit solar eclipse glasses

More
With the total solar eclipse just one week away, Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares how to shop for the right protective eyewear for viewing the solar eclipse.
3:38 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to avoid counterfeit solar eclipse glasses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49198674,"title":"How to avoid counterfeit solar eclipse glasses ","duration":"3:38","description":"With the total solar eclipse just one week away, Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares how to shop for the right protective eyewear for viewing the solar eclipse.","url":"/GMA/video/avoid-counterfeit-solar-eclipse-glasses-49198674","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.