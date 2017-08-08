Transcript for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, fiance Bryan Abasolo play the newlywed game

we've all been waiting for, the new bachelorette couple Rachel and Bryan, well, they are finally here in times square after getting stuck in traffic so you guys, come on out. Whoo. How are you? Good to see you. Congratulations. Thank you so much. Have a seat, you two. Oh, you know what, you can pick those up. Pick those up. I want you to hide those because that's going to -- I talk to you a little in the car on the way here. We'll switch it up and play a game. Our version of "The newlywed game" but we'll call it "Couple confidential." Oh, okay. Yes. You know we'll see how much you two really know about each other. All right, all right. And your relationship so you ready for the tough questions? We are. Here we go. All right, first question to Bryan, what is Rachel's binge-watching guilty pleasure? Any -- Show us your card. Any housewives show but I'll go with New York. Okay. Rachel. That's right. That's right. I love the real housewives. Any. He knows any of them so he picked New York. Here we go. Okay, Rachel, your turn. What is Bryan's secret talent? What is Bryan's secret talent? I don't know. Do you have one? Not really. I play soccer for 18 years but -- Okay. Dominos. Oh, boy. I can play dominos. Domino champ. That's a lot of pressure. What do you have, man? I would say maybe juggle a soccer ball pretty good. Turn it up. Let's see. Soccer tricks. You'll have to show me. You're 1 for 1. This is the tiebreaker. The final question is the tiebreaker. Bryan, who is Rachel's celebrity crush? Which one? Whoa. She -- I would say she talks about Justin Bieber a lot. There you go. Justin Bieber. Rachel. I got to say that one surprised me. That one surprised me. A little bit. And I tell you what, you had a lot of interesting guys on this season of "The bachelorette." Who do you think will be the next bachelor. I think we agree on this one. We would say Alex. Alex. Why Alex? He's just quirky, fun personality. Funky dresser. He has really smart guy. Really high I.Q. And I just think he would make an interesting season. America didn't see enough of him. Alex is great. And didn't see enough of him. I got to say you're the first African-American bachelorette which was ground breaking. How do you think that kind of changed this franchise if it has at all. I mean it was a beautiful thing I think for people. You know, I came out and said I was humbled and honored to be the first but at the same time I think it it opened up the audience of, you know, who tuned in to "The bachelorette" and I think people got to see me in a powerful position as an African-American woman and then at the end of the day see my journey for love was no different than anyone else's so I hope everyone loved what they saw and they, you know, rallied behind my journey for love. I tell you what, a lot of people out there obviously were interested. A lot of people watched and we're happy you found each other. We wish you the best and congratulations. Show that ring off one more time.

