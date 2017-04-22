Transcript for Balancing need for questioning and healing in first days after kidnapped Tennessee teen found

is ABC news consultant Brad Garrett a former FBI special agent. Brad, good morning to you. Good morning. Brad, the pair, they were found in a remote area in California. Was this a well-planned attempt to get off the grid in your estimation? No, in fact, they're lucky they didn't get caught before a month. Paula, look at this. He goes, he stays in mainstream hotels. He goes into a Walmart. When we saw that Walmart video I said to myself, they're going to get caught because he's making every mistake by touching the public. Touching store, touching hotel, et cetera, so this doesn't surprise me. From your personal experience how do you balance the need to get information out of a victim who's been through a traumatic situation with the need to give that person time and space to heal. The key is, Dan, you have to let them talk at length before you ever interview them. Whether it be a 15-year-old interviewed literally dozens of sexual assault victims you have to let them go up, go down emotionally. Once you get them to a smooth spot have them walk through what happened. The difficult questions like in any interview you obviously wait till the end. And she's still a child. You don't want to put the words in her mouth for you so you have to let her tell her own story, correct? Correct, Paula, but you also don't want to wait to interview her. There's a thing where statements will change as more people talk to you. So the real key is they need a talented officer or agent to talk to her that's interviewed kids of this age that have been traumatized. All right, Brad, thanks for your analysis.

