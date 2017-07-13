Transcript for Battle over monkey's selfies goes to court

In today's big board a battle in court like we have never seen before. It's over selfies take Ben a monkey named naruto. They went viral after he snapped them with a nature photographer's camera. It set off a heated copyright debate and now the ninth circuit court of appeals is hearing the case on animal rights. Kendis Gibson has the story. Reporter: Who really owns these world famous selfies snapped by an Indonesian monkey. Monkey see, monkey sue will not do in federal report. Reporter: The wildlife photographer whose camera captured this grin is fighting a lawsuit by animal rights group PETA on behalf of naruto which it claims is the Simeon shutterbug who picked up David J. Slater's camera and snapped the selfies. The definition of an authorship turns on he who originates. Doesn't look at the he, she, who or what. Reporter: The smiling self-portrait was later sold by slater and also used as the cover for his book about wildlife personals. PETA says any proceeds from the book or sales of the image should be turned over to benefit the monkey. According to slater's lawyers, that is, well, bananas. Makes no sense but if you're going to do that, equally absurd to deny a monkey written notice. Naruto wouldn't need written notice, maybe the other macaque monkeys in Indonesia would. Reporter: The ninth circuit court now considering the appeal of PETA's case dismissed about I a lower court saying since he's not a human he is out of luck. For "Good morning America," kendis Gibson, ABC news, new York. All right, sunny Hostin joins us now. The selfie itself put a smile on my face. People are chuckling watching what's happening. Any shot that PETA will win and the monkey will have the rights to the photo? I don't think so. It sounds a lot like monkey business. Did you like that one? Did you like that one? You know, the legal question is whether or not a monkey can be given human legal rights and although we share these behavioral and cognitive and social abilities, I just don't think it will quite get there. It's just not -- You don't think it's going to be close. I don't think it's going to be close because take it to its logical conclusion, I mean, is the dog now going to get to choose which human parent he or she lives with during a divorce? You know -- You know, so human us. Let's assume for the sake of argument PETA win, what would that mean? I mean it would mean that these animals would now have human legal rights, even though they can't walk into a courtroom and file a lawsuit or talk. Or read the lawsuit. Or read the lawsuit so I don't think it's going to happen but it's quite the selfie and it's very interesting because we do share thesables with these monkeys and other animals, but they're not going to be human. Monkey see, monkey do is why I'm sure he took the selfie. PETA is arguing people set up trusts for their pets August the time. So how is this different? Because the people are setting up the trusts. The people are doing it. I think what's fascinating, though, in November of 2016 there was an argentinean judge that found that a chimpanzee named Cecelia was a legal nonperson and so that chimpanzee is now somewhere at a sanctuary as a legal sort of nonhuman person. A nonhuman person. A little bit of precedent for it. We'll see what happens. Sunny Hostin, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.