Transcript for How to get that beach body

In today's weekend download, getting you that beach body. Dr. Fred pes ka tore ree, Thorpe of T author of the Hamptons diet. He has a new book out called the a-list diet. Welcome to the show. Thank you so much. You say it's really important to know your dieting type in order to lose weight. Why is that? Because I think what people don't understand is that when you're 20, you're going to be dieting differently when you're 40. Then there are those people who have tried everything before. There are different types and you need different foods for those different times of your life. What should we concentrate on besides the ranch dressing which I want to dip those vegetables on. In the a-list diet, the a stands for amino acids. The body builders have been doing this for a long time so they know how to get lean and get lean muscle mass and lose fat. When you incorporate amino acids into your diet and the best way to do it is through supplement form, studies show that you can lose 20% more fat and gain 15% more lean muscle. All three that amino acid supplement. Real quick, what should we eat, what should we stay away from in. Eat more lean meats, more lean protests, vegetables, nuts, grains, seeds, all sorts of things like that. Check out this new book, the a-list diet. Thank you for joining us. Disclaimer, make sure you check with your doctor before embarking on the diet plan and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.