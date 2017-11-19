Transcript for Beaumont student asks teacher to adopt him

Save us. I have something touching for you. Tens of thousands of kids age out of foster care without finding their forever home. One young man is proving it's never too late for family. All I know is she always be there. Reporter: A Normal school day changed Benny and Anthony's lives forever. He was an ideal student. A model student. Reporter: Now, officially, mother and son. Not many kids my age get adopted. Reporter: It's a big decision. I have a son. I'm more than elated. I have a son for the rest of my life. Reporter: The 16-year-old had decided he didn't want to be adopted. Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you might get. Reporter: Until he met his English teacher last year. They explained how it happened. Anthony asked if Bennie would be his nom in January. She decided to make deal. Finish your asintment. Show me the website later. Then I found out it was an option to adopt him. We moved forward. Reporter: Anthony, in foster care since he was 9 years old, was skeptical at first. I was like, oh, yeah, she's just saying it. Reporter: Now overcome with emotion. I couldn't sleep last night. I told moms, I don't think I can sleep. She said, I don't think I am, either. Reporter: With one thing left to say. I love you, Anthony. I love you, too, mama. Reporter: And this is Bennie's first time being a mom. A priceless gift. So Christmas comes early if this Beaumont, Texas. It's never too late. I love that. Coming up on "Gma," actress Lena Dunham under fire for defending her friend, a writer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.