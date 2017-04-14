Transcript for Bellagio Hotel fire temporarily closes Las Vegas strip

Michael. To the overnight fire at the bellagio hotel in Las Vegas. The blaze shutting down the strip, firefighters responding within minutes to fight the fire. ABC's kayna Whitworth has the details. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Hey, Michael, good morning. It was a huge fire at one of the most iconic spots on the las Vegas strip. The roof of the Baj hotel erupting in flames just after 10:30 last night. The famous Vegas strip packed with people, watching the flames burning over the bellagio fountain for about 20 minutes. Over 75 firefighters rushing to the scene getting the fire under control. Nobody was hurt but it's causing a headache for guests and las Vegas tourists, the strip closing to traffic near the casino until that blaze is under control. Now, the bellagio hotel one of the largest in the world with nearly 4,000 rooms. And as of now, hotel operations are running normally and operators there tell us the fire happened above the retail shops and, robin, this morning the cause is still being investigated.

