The best beauty buys of 2018 More Beauty expert Jane Buckingham shares tips on how to revamp your look with what she predicts will be the hottest makeup trends in the new year. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for The best beauty buys of 2018 This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Breakout beauty trends of 2018

Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'What Ifs' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: The best beauty buys of 2018

Now Playing: Celebrity stylist shares her tips for how to style a power suit

Now Playing: How to get the perfect champagne pop

Now Playing: Kelly Marie Tran, Timothee Chalamet and more rising Hollywood stars to watch in 2018

Now Playing: The most anticipated movies of 2018

Now Playing: Drama ensues after 'Bachelor' contestant 'steals' Arie for 2nd time

Now Playing: Justin Timberlake may start the new year off with some new music

Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy preview Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration

Now Playing: A grandmother's hilarious reaction to Google Home

Now Playing: The Beatles' Ringo Starr and BeeGees' Barry Gibb knighted by Queen Elizabeth

Now Playing: Which GMA anchors have the best cooking skills?

Now Playing: Beyonce, Blue Ivy featured in new Jay-Z music video

Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at season 22 of 'The Bachelor'

Now Playing: 14 best and worst movies of 2017

Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest dishes on New Year's Eve, 'American Idol'

Now Playing: Pastor to the stars on moving into 2018 with faith

Now Playing: The best natural hangover cures

Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest on Mariah Carey's return to NYE Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52081304,"title":"The best beauty buys of 2018","duration":"2:50","description":"Beauty expert Jane Buckingham shares tips on how to revamp your look with what she predicts will be the hottest makeup trends in the new year. ","url":"/GMA/video/best-beauty-buys-2018-52081304","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}