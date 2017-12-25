Transcript for Big-box store hosts retail-tainment parties for shoppers

Here we go, everybody. Good morning and merry Christmas. So, we have all been very busy with our holiday shopping and Walmart would much rather you get into their store than to have you at home cyber shopping, so how about a little retail tainment. That's what they're calling it. The company is throwing holiday parties across the country, encouraging shoppers to try out the hottest items in the stores. Take it out of the box. They don't care. They want you in that store while celebrating the holiday season. While online shopping is easy, only brick and mortar allows you to test out the toys, car in a aisles, meet Santa, have a snack and find the perfect gift all in one trip. That is to me a new word. I never heard of retail tainment. You take it out of the box and the kids play with the box there in the store. Yes. Hey, also in "Pop news" this morning. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the classic film titanic and in a recent interview with "Vanity fair" -- yeah, great movie. It's okay, clap. In a recent interview with "Vanity fair," director James Cameron made it very clear, people, he wants it to be known once and for all, he's exhausted, he's tired of people asking him why jack had to die. Fans apparently go crazy about this online. There are chat rooms filled with people getting heated over the scene because they say there was enough room on the floating door. Yes. This is still happening, robin. I mean, poor James Cameron. Kate winslet's character, of course you know she survives. Myth busters even did an experiment proving that two people could survive on a floating door. You can in the caribbean. Exactly. James Cameron saw that. He will not have it for one more second. He says, people, hear me loud and clear, it's not about the fiphysics of flow tags. Unless jack died it would be meaningle meaningless. I'm one of those people, I just interviewed James Cameron for avatar and I had to stop myself from asking him. I wanted to. I would say based on this interview, don't. Merry Christmas. That was my gift to you. And then we do have one more quickie for you. . Thank you, thank you. Wow. To a city embracing its imperfections, last year Montreal set out to create a magnificent Rockefeller center-like Christmas tree aiming to make it even more of a travel destination for the holidays. So they copied the playbook, but they may have read the wrong page. So here's what they came up with. That's their tree. It's a little wonky. A little off, not exactly Rockefeller center. They decided to go with that and make their tree the centerpiece of the Montreal Christmas. So this year they actually sought it out. Organizers created the village of the ugly tree. Take a look. This is this year. Looks like hooville. It's fantastic. Cool, I like that. It's got personality and they say that is what Montreal is all about. Embracing the perfectly imperfect. Just like the grinch. Looks like hooville. Village. Your French, robin. That's all I have though. Thank you, Lara. Well done. You know, this Christmas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.