Transcript for The Biggest Moments from the 2017 Golden Globes

They did. All the excitement at the golden globes. "La la land," the night's biggest winner taking home every award it was nominated for. Lara was there for it all. Let's go to her now in L.A. Good morning, Lara. Good morning, rob be. What a night. There were plenty of surprises at the golden globes. We'll get to that in a moment. This morning, though, everybody is talking about that "La la land" sweep. Breaking the record for the most golden globe wins ever by a movie. And the golden globe goes to -- Both: "La la land." "La la land." Reporter: It has been dubbed the "La la land" landslide. The Hollywood musical taking home a record seven golden globes. All downmill from here. Reporter: Emma stone sharing the spirit of the magical film. Anybody, anywhere really that feels like giving up sometimes, but finds it in themselves to get up and keep moving forward, I share this with you. Reporter: While leading man Ryan gosling dedicating his best actor honor to partner Eva Mendes' late brother. My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn't have taken all that on so I could have this experience, would surely be someone else up here other than me today. How did it feel to hear your name called out? It's nice to be given an opportunity to thank the people in your life publicly. Reporter: It was also a big night for TV. Tracee Ellis Ross won her first golden globe, professed actor in comedy for playing rainbow on "Black-ish." This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people. Whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important but I want you to know that I see you. Are you going to carry this to every party? I'm bringing it to work tomorrow. Reporter: Jimmy Fallon started off with a "La la land" inspired open. ??? even listing a former host for some help. I've been waiting 20 years for this. Big night, other big winners included the movie "Moonlight" for best drama. Casey Affleck, one for best actor in a drama for "Manchester by the sea" and Viola Davis took home the trophy for "Fences" and be back in the next half hour to explain how three Hollywood hunks caused quite a commotion. A big night for the TV show that not many know about but

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.