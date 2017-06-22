Transcript for Bill Cosby juror reveals what prevented guilty verdict

Also this half hour we'll turn to those exclusive details about Bill Cosby's sex assault mistrial. A juror speaking only to ABC taking us inside those 52 hours of deliberations. This is a stunning account and revealing why the 12 jurors were ultimately unable to come to an agreement. ABC's linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: From crying outbursts to intense arguments to a possible hand injury after one juror punched a wall the 52 hours of deliberations inside a tiny room not large enough to even pace took a toll on the jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial according to a juror in an exclusive interview with ABC news who describes the experience as grueling and emotional. The juror who agreed to speak to us on the condition of anonymity said two jurors prevented a guilty verdict. 10 of the 12 agreed Cosby was guilty of two of the three counts against him having a sexual encounter with accuser Andrea constand without her concept and giving constand drugs without her knowledge to prevent her from resisting but the juror told us they were near acquittal on one account that constand was unconscious during the event. The vote 11-1. When they first entered the room and took a nonbinding preliminary poll the jurors overwhelmingly said they thought Cosby was not guilty on all three counts. The hold-outs against finding the 79-year-old intentertainer were not moving no matter what. He says the encounter was consensual although one other accuser was allowed to testify at trial, more than 50 other women have come forward with similar accusations. Cosby has also denied those allegations. ABC news reached out to several other jurors who declined to comment. But the juror we spoke to tells us despite the fiery exchanges and intense pressure the group of seven men and five women are now friendly and keeping in touch by phone and text. Linsey Davis, ABC news, new York. This is really fascinating. Let's bring in Dan Abrams. Dan, always great to have you. But this notion that the jurors would enter that room a nonbinding vote all of them saying not guilty then over the course of six days 10 out of the 12 would decide guilty. It's typical for jurors to take a straw vote when they come in and say where does everyone stand and everyone sort of raises their hands. That's part of the deliberation process. It's not a binding verdict that's not a ruling and doesn't happen until the verdict form goes in. What's astonishing here is that you had all of them saying not guilty and then as the deliberation process went on 10 -- this is out of a movie. This is like "12 angry men" the other way. I've never heard of something like this where 10 of the 12 jurors apparently changed their minds to the point from where they were ready to convict. Tiny room, not even room to pace, this juror apparently said but fists into walls. This could come up again. Look, I think that you can expect the defense to file a motion and say, look, they were ready to acquit. If the room hadn't been so terrible and the situation hasn't been so bad, Bill Cosby would have been acquitted and, therefore, there should be no retrial. They're not going to win on that motion. They'll likely make it but that's not the sort of motion you win on. To win on something like that you have to really show juror misconduct. And even when you show juror misconduct typically what you get is a new trial and he is getting a new trial anyway so really interesting, though, this reporting on this. A peek inside that juror room. Dan Abrams, always great to have you here, thanks, Dan.

