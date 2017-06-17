Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ends in a mistrial

More
Jurors deliberated for six days, but were unable to reach a consensus.
4:16 | 06/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ends in a mistrial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48101787,"title":"Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ends in a mistrial","duration":"4:16","description":"Jurors deliberated for six days, but were unable to reach a consensus.","url":"/GMA/video/bill-cosby-speaks-time-start-sexual-assault-trial-48101787","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.