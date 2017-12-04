Transcript for Bill O'Reilly's vacation sparks questions about his return to Fox

And we are back with our big board. Cynthia Littleton from "Variety" for our first story, bill O'Reilly, advertisers have abandoned him since those sexual harassment allegations. Last night he announced he's taking a two-week spring break. Let's take a look. Last fall I booked a trip that should be terrific. Not going to tell you where it is but we have a contest on billo'reilly.com. Guess where bill is going. I'll have a full report when I return. Cynthia Littleton, the big question is will he come back? "New York" magazine says there's a split inside the Murdoch family and they run Fox News over whether he should. There is in question this has become a crisis that escalated to the top of Fox News and parent company 21st century fox and it is definitely something that has surprised them. The swiftness of the reaction, how fast advertisers pulled out in droves has really surprised them even though they knew that this report about the allegations was coming. I'm surprised they're surprised given Ailes' allegations and given the fact that they knew this was coming for some time. I think again it was the swiftness, just how quickly advertisers could be pressured. How -- just how the groundswell on social media came very quickly even in light of the seriousness of the allegations. And in terms of whether he will be back, fox -- excuse me, fox has not given an official date in terms of when he'll be back. O'Reilly's representative issued a statement that says, the vacation coincides with the period Mr. O'Reilly often takes off in and around his children's spring break. He is saying, O'Reilly's rep is saying he'll be back April 24th. Since this happened it's actually been -- the advertisers that pulled out but the fans have come, more fans are watching now and ratings have surged so do you think fox is willing to risk canceling the show now? That, you know, that is the huge question that is definitely being debated. What's happening right now is that there is a new internal fox News investigation that has been triggered by one of the complaints that was just made last week. So, obviously that investigation is going to go through its process depending on what is turned up in that, fox could be very much facing a very difficult question of doing what is right versus what is profitable for the company. All right, Cynthia, thank you. Thank you very much. This story has a lot more legs to it. Next up as spring break kicks into high gear two more shark attacks reported offer the coast of Florida. On Monday and this as researchers track a massive shark migration along the state's south shore. Thousan thousands swarming near crowded beaches. Joining us is one of those researchers, Dr. Stephen kajiura. Doc, you are the professor at the shark lab there and have been studying it for years. What's going on here? Sure, so for the past seven years I've been flying an aerial survey from Miami all the way up to Jupiter along the coast here counting the numbers of sharks that occur really close to shore. What happens is massive numbers of plaque tipped sharks form large aggregations very close to the beaches right at the same time we have a lot of spring breakers coming down here and a lot of people spending their winters down here in south Florida. Why are they coming so close? Well, one of the explanations may be that these are not particularly big shark, five or six foot at the pose and they may be coming in close to shore to get away from the bigger shark, the big tiger sharks or bull sharks or hammerheads. Another idea may be that the black tipped sharks are coming in close to shore because that's where their food is, the little bait fish are. Unfortunately, the fact that the sharks come in so close to shore that's in the same place in the same time as the swimmers are in the wear as well so potential for interactions between the two. Interactions. Yeah, I like the way you said that. Interactions, Dr. Kajiura. Oh, boy, it's an interaction I don't want. Doctor, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.