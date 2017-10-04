Transcript for Billboard Music Award nominations announced live on 'GMA'

nominations. Fall out boys' Pete Wentz and Julia Michaels, singer/songwriter are here with us and you're both -- you know about this and did a collaboration with wiz khalifa about uma Thurman. Must be fun to mix up sometimes like that. We're more influenced from things outside our genre than people think. Shoutout, wiz. Mr. Khalifa himself. Your debut single "Issues" hit the top ten moving up the billboard now and you co-wrote "Sorry" with Justin Bieber. That's pretty big. That's really big. I sang your song in the shower quite a bit. You know what, you think maybe some of your work could be in on some of these nominees today. I hope so. You hope so. Well, I'm hoping for you, as well. You know what, we won't hold back and let you get started. You'll tart with the top female artist category. All yours. Absolutely. Your top female artist nominees are -- Adele, Beyonce, Ariana grande, Rihanna, Sia, your top female artist nominees. And the nominees for top male artist are -- Justin Bieber. Drake. Future. SHAWN Mendes and The Weeknd. These are your nominees for top male artist. And the nominees for top hot 100 song are -- the chainsmokers featuring Halsey, closer. The chain smokers don't let me down. Drake, "One dance." Justin Timberlake "Can't stop the feeling." Twenty one pilots "Heathens." Your nominees for top hot 100 song. And the nominees for top billboard 200 album are -- beyosemite "Lemonade." Drake, "Views," Rihanna "Anti." Blurry face and weekend with "Starboy." And your nominees for top artist are -- Adele. Beyonce. Justin Bieber. The chainsmokers. Drake. Ariana grande. SHAWN Mendes. Rihanna. Twenty one pilots and the Weeknd. These are your top artist nominees. Well done. Well done. Kind of hard reading those names. It's kind of hard. Drake leads so far on nominees with four. What do you think of the nominees overall so far? I mean, it's going to be tough. Tough competition. Yeah. A lot of heavy hitters. We are not done yet.

