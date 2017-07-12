Transcript for Billions of dollars in Bel Air homes in line of fire as a winds churn more flames

There is a lot going on this Thursday morning. Front and center those devastating wildfires in California. They are on the move. More than 110,000 acres already destroyed and there are new concerns about when. Want to take another look at the fire right outside six flags magic mountain park in Santa Clarita. A lot of people are talking about this piece of video right here. See this man, apparently trying to save a rabbit. So close to the flames. But everyone just doing whatever they can to help. Such a dangerous situation right now. You can see so many people are trying to escape and their cars are surrounded by flames on one of the busiest highways in the country. That right there is the 405 right in the middle of los Angeles. Our team is spread out across the fire zone. ABC's Matt Gutman starts us off in Bel Air. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. We're just off that 405 freeway you mentioned. This area hasn't burned in over half a century which is why it came in here so hot. I want to give you a sense of how hot it was. This is a roof tile completely pulverized by that heechlt all you can see what's left of this palatial home is those chimneys. All eyes 60 miles north on the Thomas fire burning out of control for a third straight day. This morning, the massive Thomas fire is terrorizing Ventura county and shows no signs of slowing. It's fueled by winds up to 80 miles an hour and it has already devoured more than 90,000 acres around Ventura county. I never seen a fire like that before. Reporter: Those flames leaping over the pacific coast highway tearing through neighborhoods in ojai. It's dangerous out there. Reporter: Thousands of new mandatory evacuations ordered, residents taken out of this nursing home one by one. This as wildfires rage all across southern California. Look at this. Reporter: The hillsides around Los Angeles' 405 freeway exploding with fire casting that eerie Orange glow as motorists skirted through ha hellscape. Attempting to prevent the fire from jumping west of the 405. Reporter: The 405 is one of the busiest interstates in the country and its nine-mile closure caused a traffic nightmare. The fire throwing a cloud of smoke over the Getty museum and its priceless art. It didn't spare homes in Bel Air, one of the most exclusive neighbors in America. Right behind me they're blasting away at this fire with whatever they can. Trying to save these homes. This is obviously not easy. Help came from the air. Swarms of choppers. The helicopter overhead now. It's dropping water right now so might get wet. . In areas that haven't burned in generations we found Ron at the husk of his neighbor's palatial home. It's still burning. Hasn't been a fire here sin since '61 when we had the Bel Air fire. Reporter: At least seven firefighters injured in southern California. This one overcome by smoke and heat. Are you just hot? Yeah, I was just hot. Reporter: Over 150,000 people evacuated. But this woman and her family stayed behind. There you go. With some help fighting to protect their neighbor's homes. It was like a war zone in our backyard. Fires were coming all over. Reporter: Back in Ventura county, some residents going home to survey the damage. It's devastating. Sorry. Grateful we have our home but very sad for my neighbors and the way my neighbors look and it's just horrible. Reporter: This fire in Bel Air was known as the skirball fire. It wasn't a huge fire but it flared up right in the geographical heart of los Angeles right next to the 405 right under the Getty. Want to give you a sense of how many this affects. The L.A. School district has closed 265 schools this morning. That affects over 100,000 students. Guys. It does give you an idea, Matt. As Matt was reporting the

