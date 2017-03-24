Transcript for Can birth control pills protect women from cancer?

decades. But thistudy represented the longest follow-up and looked at,000 women followed them up to 44 years. Massive study and found that the risks of certain types of cancers were dramatically reduced talking lower risk of owe ravarian cancer and endometrial and colorectal cancer. Flip side, taking the pill does slightly increase the risk of developing a blood clot and some studies though not this one have then a slight increase in the risk of cervical cancer and breast cancer but the breast cancer risk returns back to baseline after a woman stops taking the pill. Can you explain why the pill has some of these medicinal benefits other than preventing pregnancy. We call it chemo prevention when you talk about the risk reducing. It has to do with blocking the important to talk about the other ways you can reduce your cancer risk? 100%. There's always options for women who choose not to take the pill. Pregnancy lowers the risk of O uterine and ovarian cancer. Aspirin can lower the risk of colorectal cancer although it's not a recommendation for everyone to take aspirin for that reason and then new data removing the fallopian tubes can cut the risk of ovarian cancer so a lot of benefit to the pill. Dr. Ashton, always great to have you.

