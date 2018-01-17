Transcript for Bitter cold is back, hitting the Deep South

The snow and ice, they're creating trouble on the roads and, ginger, the bitter cold is back reaching down to the deep south. Michael, Birmingham, Alabama waking up in the single digits. Coldest air in three years. Subzero windchills and then this. You see where frozen precipitation was falling in Houston for hours. These folks were stuck on INT inter-nate 59 for more than four hours. Truck, cars, everybody stuck there. It's snowing from the panhandle of Florida just north of Panama City to one to two inches that fell around Atlanta now east of them up through Virginia and up through Maine. Look at this video. This is what's happening outside New York. We have it from WABC here, the camera that shows those roads smothered in snow from new Hampshire and Vermont back through Florida this morning, Michael. Thank you, ginger, that ice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.