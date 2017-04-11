Transcript for BMW recalls a million vehicles

The luxury carmaker BMW is announcing a major recall, a million cars and SUVs with owners being told to park them outside. Due to the risk of fires under the hood and it's affecting a number of models. Adrienne has the details. The national highway traffic safety admission wants to hear from BMW owners who have had fires. Earth affects one in five of the BMWs on the road. This morning, BMW issuing a massive recall. The federal government announcing that BMW has now issued two separate recalls for some models manufactured from 2006 to 2011 by the German automaker both due to fire roifks. They affect a million BMWs. One recall involves the heater for the positive crank case ventilation valve and other has to do with wiring and electrical connections for heating and air-conditioning. It is terrible business practice for consumers to have complained, shown evidence of fires in their car and have BMW ignore those problems or make them try and go away. Reporter: The national highway traffic safety admission says the affected cars can even ignite if they're being driven. Earlier ABC did an investigation with ABC station as cross the country looking into reports of parked car fires. We found over three dozen cases where the luxury automobiles had caught fire while parked. 12 of those cases were subject to one or both of the new recalls. The people who live here got out after their parked BMW caught fire in their garage. Snap, crackle, pop and black smoke coming out. Reporter: With BMW's reputation for excellence and nearly 5 million BMWs on the road the company says fires are extremely rare and could be related to a number of factors unrelated to product denecks such as improper maintenance. And in a statement they elaborated, the safety of our customers is a top priority. We understand the series nature a vehicle fire which is why we're taking appropriate steps to repair our customers' vehicles. And BMW also says it will start making those fixes on the recalled vehicles for free starting next month. For more information on the recalls and to see if your car is on the list check out abcnews.com. Definitely important to check that. Scary. I mean imagining that your car could combust in your garage is a little bit disconcerting. To say the least, thank you very much. Adrienne.

