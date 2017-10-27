Transcript for Boaters rescued after nearly 5 months lost at sea

Back now with that dramatic rescue at sea. Two boaters and their dogs lost for nearly five months then finally saved when I the Navy. The whole rescue captured on camera and Diane Macedo here with the story. Happy ending to this story. Thank god. These women and their dog set sail in the spring, keep in mind and left Honolulu headed for tahiti but anythings got off to a rough start on day one when one of them dropped her phone overboard and then it got a lot worse. Pure joy, two boaters and their dogs rescued after months at sea. Thank god we've been rescued. I had tears in my eyes as I say this. It was incredibly emotional. Reporter: Jennifer appel and Tasha fuiava were stranded and then the sail snapped off. They had to battle three massive storms and two shark attacks. We survived two different shark attacks and at both of them we actually thought it was lights out and they were horrific. Reporter: The women say for weeks every distress call went without a response and then their prayers were finally answered. A fishing boat heard their call and 900 miles off the coast of Japan the "Uss Ashland" came to their rescue. And the boaters will stay on that Navy ship until its next port of call. They hope to be reunited with their boat because even after all that they say they still want to sail it back to Hawaii. The same boat. I'm guessing the dogs will have a different set of plans. Happy to be rescued. Keep in mind they talk about the shark attack. Seven tiger sharks were slapping their tails against the boat. That's one of the most aggressive sharks you can face in the ocean and still want to go back out there. You drop your phone in the water. They had a year's worth of food. They were prepared for a lot longer, at least ha. How massive the ocean is. They floated around quite a while thousands of miles off course from where they intended to leave but luckily it got them close enough to a fishing boat. Drop an iPhone 5, come back, you can get a X now. Thank you, Diane.

