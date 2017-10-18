Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment

More
The brother of Harvey Weinstein is accused by TV showrunner Amanda Segel of repeatedly trying to pressure her into a personal relationship, which Bob Weinstein denies.
2:30 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50555061,"title":"Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment","duration":"2:30","description":"The brother of Harvey Weinstein is accused by TV showrunner Amanda Segel of repeatedly trying to pressure her into a personal relationship, which Bob Weinstein denies.","url":"/GMA/video/bob-weinstein-accused-sexual-harassment-50555061","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.