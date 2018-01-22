Transcript for Boxing champ Laila Ali shares her healthy comfort food favorites

I'm here. Please give it up for my friend, Laila Ali. Hi. Four-time boxing champ. Two-time chopped winner. First-time cookbook author with the food for life. Delicious recipes to keep you in fighting shape. I can't talk because I've been munching. What is this? Charred, cheddar, and sausage breakfast casserole. There's also sweet potatoes. You guys like it? It was important to have the healthy twist. I love being here talking about food. I actually was cooking before I was boxing. A lot of people don't realize that. So I've been cooking since I was about 9 years old. My boxing career taught me the importance of the nutrition and the food you eat. Fueling your body. I'm passionate. Excited about the book. Th are recipes I prepare for my family. It is good. I have admit, I was skeptical. I'm half way through, she said, if it were hot, I would really be tearing it up. Your beloved father. May he rest. He would have been 76. Birthday last week. Owe posed the picture. I know he would have been proud of you. He was proud of you in the ring. He was very proud of me. I had challenging times growing up. Cooking got me through the times. It was therapeutic. I learned confidence. I found something I was good at. He knows that, how important it is. Thaingd he would be happy watching me now. He knows that I'm passionate about this. And I'm doing my thing. This cook book is great. But y'all need to hear this. She has a book called "Reach." I read it. She republished it. It explains all she's been through. And she's a mama, too. Two adorable kids. Curtis and Sidney. Mom my, put this in your cook book. That looks good, huh? Yeah. I want to eat it. Okay. You can eat it now. She's like, enough of this social media. Can I eat the food now? You're going to cook for us right now. Let's get on up. The super bowl. Let's do it. Get on up. With the super bowl coming up. Tailgating. People want comfort food. You said you can put a twist on them. Chicken wings, pizza. Southern greens. We put it on Twitter. We asked you which one would you like Laila to put her twist to? And the vote went to pizza. Pizza. How do you do that? This is cauliflower pizza. It's kind of popular. In my world. Simple. You're using a cauliflower crust. Instead of a flour crust. You have taken call -- cauliflower. Broken it up. Put it on the sheets. Back into the food processer. One egg. A little cheese. Mozzarella. We have -- The humidity got to it. Parmesan. A little onion powder. Salt. Simple. You put the lid on. Comes like a dough. You put it in a ball. Really? It binds together really well. Once you have the ball, you roll it out. Use the rolling pin. This is what you end up with. If you have -- yes. Looks like a pizza crust. Put it right on a baking sheet. Put it in the oven. What do on you put on it? I have a secret red sauce in my book. You can use any pizza sauce. I'm always trying to find ways to make things more nutritious. I sneak nutrients into foods for my kids. I sneak it in. I roast these vegetables down and put nem in a blender or food processer. It's not just tomato. This is in your book, right? It's all in the book. You put the sauce on. Simple. You makes it around. I could do that. How much time we have left. I got messy. Simple. I want to get through it. Here's what you end up with. And then, you know -- you can use any top igs you want. All right. I have a green salsa. I use Turkey bacon. I put that in the recipe as well. You end up with this wonderful cauliflower crust cheese pizza. Recipes online. Book is out tomorrow. Every in the aud yeienaudience, you're going home with a copy today. We'll be back.

