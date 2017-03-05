Transcript for Brad Pitt opens up in first interview since split from Angelina Jolie

Love this audience. So excited. I know. So are we. We have big news, Brad is back. And definitely, yes, ladies, and definitely not feeling in the pits anymore. Not in these pics. The 53-year-old seems to put his divorce from Angelina behind him. Starring in not one, not two, but three new covers for "Gq" magazine looking lean and fit as he gazes longingly back at you. You mean he's not longingly gazing at me. Oh. There's no smile but there certainly is a twinkle in those baby blues. He also sits down for an in-depth interview which "Gq" reps describe as raw and reflective, very insightful and opens up in a big way and allows the reporter inside his home and gets deep. His first interview since his breakup talking about love, loss, fatherhood and he says moving forward when things fall apart. That complete interview is available right now, came out about 20 minutes ago online so check it out if you are a Brad Pitt fan. Got leaned out. Lean and mean. Uh-huh. Ready to go. Looking longingly. That's the way I saw it. We caught that, yes. That's what I saw. So, cue the music, please. ??? Welcome to the hotel California ??? ? That's right. In honor of our flashback today, our little mix tape this next story, not everybody is living it up at the hotel California, the eagles may have crooned about it being such a lovely place but they were not talking about a Mexican hotel. That's the problem. The eagles are now suing the owners of the hotel California in Mexico for copyright infringement saying the owners have led guests to believe this was the inspiration for the iconic song. They played the song in their lobby nonstop and sell t-shirt, posters, even guitar picks to commemorate nothing apparently. See, that's the problem. Don Henley and Glenn Frey said since the beginning that iconic song was inspired by the Beverly hills hotel and it is about a journey from innocence to experience and that is it. It is -- there's no reference to Mexico in the song if you listen. I pulled the words, people. So, it does not appear that the eagles' lawyers will follow the advice of another eagles' classic and take it easy on this one. They will not. Thank you. Thank you. Wait, there's more. So, an internship is supposed to be about the experience and not the pay but some tech interns are getting the best of both worlds. We are talking massive resume builders and massive checks to go along with it. Did you guys know that Facebook pays college kids who get the gig $8,000 a month? What? Internship. For an internship and there's a ping-pong table in the headquarters. You've been there. Uh-huh. Now, of course, they expect you to really work and give them the secrets to the millennial brain, but if they paid you yearly that would be $6,000 a year for a college internship. Not bad. Yes, and -- Not bad? Not bad? Microsoft also very, very high paying so, kid, consider a career in tech. That's Lara's advice. That's "Pop news" today. Happy Wednesday.

