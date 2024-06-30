Steve Bannon predicts Trump will win by a 'landslide'

Former White House chief strategist and longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon said he thinks former President Trump will win this November's election by a "landslide."

"We have a 100% certainty we could beat [President Joe] Biden and beat him big and take the Senate and pick up seats in the House," Bannon said in an exclusive interview Sunday with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.