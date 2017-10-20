Transcript for Bride gets dream wedding dress after gown was destroyed in Hurricane Harvey

You put aside some cash in a traditional savings account with a rate that sounded great. But then, after a few months, that promotional rate came crashing down. You and your money deserve better. Take about five minutes and open a Capital One?? savings account right here or anywhere. You'll get one of the nation's best rates. Not a promotional rate. Welcome to Banking Reimagined. What's in your wallet? Text1 italics How about this crew out here? We have people from Georgia, a whole contingent from Minnesota, Raleigh, North Carolina and this couple joining us from where? Southern Illinois. Celebrating ten years of marriage. Your name. David Ross. Here in New York to celebrate. Yes. What are you doing tonight? "Lion king" Broadway. I love it. Congratulations on ten years. Celebrating marriage as a whole for sure and moments away from the big reveal. The "Gma" wedding rescue dress. The gown that Myrna will choose. What Kelly Ann: Temperatures are climbing right now. We're into the 50's for much of the area. Boston just about 60 degrees right now. We have a temperature change from yesterday, about 5-10 degrees warmer already. Keep in mind that warm-up is going to continue right into the weekend.en This report is brought to you by state farm. Michael, Amy, back upstairs to you. Thank you, rob. Now for our wedding dress rescue. Our lovely Texas bride Myrna lost everything during hurricane Harvey including her dream wedding dress in that's right and she saved for a long time and got a great deal but now she cannot afford a new gown so our friends at Kleinfeld have set up her with more than 20 beautiful designer dresses to choose from and has been trying them on all morning long. We are here with her blindfolded groom and their moms for the big reveal. They are all nervous. I'm nervous for this. Myrna, that is your cue. Come on down the aisle. Thank. Hold my hand. Stephen, I know you're not married yet but when everybody else is clapping, you better clap. You chose a replica of your original dress. Why did you go back to the original style? Because this was my dream dress. Myrna, it was a big splurge for you. You saved to get this and it's pretty incredible Kleinfeld was able to enlist the designer, pni pnina torrnay. Now you have it. Can you imagine that you'd be back in that gown again? I couldn't and I'm thankful to Kleinfeld's. Everybody that helped. I love this dress and am excited to walk down the aisle with it. Your reaction. Were you surprised? I was. They had told me that it was discontinued so I didn't expect to get the same dress and everything that they showed me was beautiful but when I saw it, I -- You knew. Yes. Special dress, special occasion and especially for you. And, moms, how are you feeling look looking at Myrna in her beautiful dress. I think she deserves, it's just as beautiful as she is. Yeah. I'm going to cry right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.